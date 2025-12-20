IIPH announces admission in Master of Public Health

Rangareddy: Spurred over the grant of ‘Deemed to be University’ status by the Union Ministry of Education and UGC, the Institute of Public Health Sciences, Rajendranagar, on Friday announced admission into its flagship programme, ‘Master of Public Health’ (MPH) for 2025-27.

While the Deemed to be University has headquarter in Hyderabad, authorities said, its campuses at Bhubaneswar and Bengaluru have been notified as constituent units of the institution. With the conferred status, it became the only pan-national deemed to be university solely dedicated to public health sciences.

“The Master of Public Health is a blend of rigorous academic learning, field-based experiences and research engagement designed and delivered under the mentorship of distinguished faculty and practitioners. Besides, the programme offers inter-disciplinary research with experiential field exposure under the supervision of learned faculty that ensure a balance between theoretical understanding and practical applications,” they claim.

With this two-year full time course, the institution helps graduates equipped with diverse careers in public health consultancy, epidemiology, policy analysis, healthcare management and community health programmes. Graduates with 50% marks can apply; no age restrictions are imposed for the benefit of aspirants seeking career in public health care sector.