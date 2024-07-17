Illegal recycling of PDS rice thriving

Wanaparthy: In the district centre and surrounding areas like Pebbair, Chinnambai, Veepanagandla, Pangala, Revalli, Gopalpeta, and Kothakota mandals, illegal trade of ration rice is thriving—those involved are buying it at Rs 7 and selling at Rs 70. Are the authorities turning a blind eye to the illegal trade? They conduct token raids and register nominal cases while the mafia continues its business.

The negligence of the authorities is seemingly allowing the illegal trade of ration rice to flourish. Despite the Central and State governments jointly distributing PDS rice for food security, the rice is being diverted.

Rice intended for the poor is becoming a lucrative business for illicit traders, generating millions in black money. Many beneficiaries no longer consume government-provided rice, leading to an accumulation in households. This surplus is sold to buyers at Rs 5-7 a kg, turning it into a boon for illegal traders.

It seems evident that political leaders and officials are complicit, allege locals, allowing many millers across the district to conduct this illegal business openly. The rice is recycled and sold in the open market for Rs 60-75, despite being of poor quality and lacking nutritional value. There are allegations that authorities are failing to curb the mafia because they themselves might be involved.

The Revenue and Civil Supplies officials are being criticised for their negligence in curbing the illegal ration rice trade. Even when rice is seized, only nominal cases are registered, often involving small quantities of 5-10 quintals. The police, if given freedom, could end this mafia within 24 hours, but political influence hampers their efforts, state the locals.

In the wake of these issues, the public have urged the government and higher authorities to intervene and ensure that the rice meant for the poor reaches its intended recipients.