Illicit Affair Leads to Murder: Two Arrested in Aiza Murder Case

Gadwal: A murder case that initially appeared suspicious has now been solved by the Jogulamba Gadwal police, who have arrested two accused after a swift investigation. Police revealed that the motive behind the gruesome murder of a 40-year-old woman was rooted in longstanding family disputes and her alleged extramarital relationships.

Victim and Complaint Details:

The victim, Vadla Saroja alias Veeramma, aged 40, a housewife residing in Malapet, Aiza Town, was found dead in her house on July 1, 2025, around 2:50 PM with severe head injuries. She was rushed to Brahma Reddy Hospital by her younger son Pavan and her brother Vadla Narasimha Chari (complainant), but she was declared dead upon arrival.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint by her brother Narasimha Chari, a 34-year-old carpenter from the same locality.

Accused Identified:

A1: Vadla Ramu alias Ramachari (43), the victim's estranged husband, a carpenter by profession, originally from Dharur village, currently residing in Kosgi, Kurnool district.

A2: Vadla Vinod (23), their elder son, a priest residing in Aiza town.

Investigation and Arrest:

Under the supervision of Circle Inspector Tata Babu and leadership of SI P. Srinivasa Rao, a special police team was formed. On July 3, 2025, at 10:00 AM, the accused were located near A2’s room in Aiza and were taken into custody.

Upon interrogation, shocking revelations emerged:

A1 Ramu married Saroja in 2001. They had three children — two sons, including A2 Vinod, and a daughter. However, their relationship deteriorated after Saroja was accused of having extramarital affairs. In 2009, she even filed a case against Ramu, which led to his imprisonment. They later reconciled but separated permanently after repeated disputes.

Post separation, Ramu married another woman named Sujatha from Kosgi in 2012 and settled there.

Ramu would occasionally visit Aiza to see his children. He and his son Vinod grew increasingly frustrated over Saroja’s continued alleged affairs, which they believed affected the family’s honor and Vinod’s marriage prospects.

Gruesome Details of the Murder:

On July 1, 2025, around 1:30 PM, A1 Ramu arrived at Saroja’s house on a motorcycle (No. AP39K-8056), where A2 Vinod was already present. Finding the house empty, they saw it as the right opportunity.

Ramu entered into an argument with Saroja and physically assaulted her.

When Saroja tried to retaliate, Ramu dragged her into the inner room and struck her head forcefully against a stone slab, causing severe injuries.

As she attempted to leave the room, Vinod entered and assaulted her again.

Ramu then pressed her head against the bed while Vinod held her legs, suffocating her to death.

They covered her body with a bedsheet and fled the scene on the motorcycle after discarding blood-stained clothes in Vinod’s room.

Police Action and Commendation:

The mobile phones of the accused were seized. The investigation was conducted under the instructions of Jogulamba Gadwal SP T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, and monitored by DSP Y. Mogilaiah. The efforts of the investigation team were praised for their efficiency in solving the case within 48 hours.

Commended Officers:

1. SI P. Srinivasa Rao

2. HC Yakub Hussain (HC-948)

3. HC Ranjith (HC-1906)

4. PC A.Y. Prasad (PC-2520)

5. PC H. Raju (PC-1018)

6. PC Tulasiram Naidu (PC-3124)

The police have assured that strict legal action will be taken against the accused and that justice will be delivered for the victim.