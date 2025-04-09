Illicit Liquor Scare in Kamareddy District: 30 Fall Ill, Six in Critical Condition

Kamareddy: The Kamareddy district in Telangana has once again been shaken by a case of suspected spurious liquor consumption. The incident took place in Gauraram village under Gandhari Mandal, where around 30 individuals reportedly fell ill after consuming illicit toddy (locally known as kallu).

The villagers were partaking in toddy during traditional festivities held alongside local kushti (wrestling) competitions. According to sources, the affected individuals began experiencing severe discomfort and exhibited unusual behaviour shortly after consuming the drink. Symptoms included dizziness, vomiting, confusion, and in some cases, erratic behaviour that raised alarm among their families and bystanders.

Of the 30 who reported symptoms, six are said to be in a critical condition and have been shifted to a higher medical facility for intensive treatment. Local health officials and law enforcement authorities rushed to the scene, initiating an investigation into the source and composition of the consumed toddy.

District officials suspect that the toddy may have been adulterated with harmful chemicals, commonly used in spurious liquor manufacturing. Forensic teams have collected samples of the drink, and lab results are awaited to confirm the presence of any toxic substances.

This incident has sparked outrage among residents and activists, who demand stricter action against the illegal production and sale of adulterated liquor in rural parts of the state. It also raises questions about the enforcement of safety regulations during public festivals and gatherings.

Authorities have promised swift action and vowed to crack down on those responsible for supplying the adulterated toddy. Meanwhile, public health warnings have been issued in neighbouring villages, advising residents to avoid unregulated alcoholic beverages.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred in Kamareddy district, prompting renewed concerns over the spread of illicit liquor and its devastating impact on public health and safety.