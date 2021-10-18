I'm not Minister for RTC, says Puvvada

Hyderabad: TRS working president K T Rama Rao is said to have expressed his displeasure over the failure of the transport minister to respond to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's query about the number of buses the TSRTC could spare for the Warangal public meeting 'Telangana Vijaya Garjana'.

According to party sources, KCR while asking the rank and file to see that the meeting becomes a great success, he said it should make the mouths of "barking dogs" shut.

The proposed massive public meeting should block the minds of the people who have been criticising us, he said referring to the BJP and the Congress.

For this, he suggested that 22,000 buses, including RTC and private buses be organised. The number of participants should not be less than 10 lakhs, KCR said.

At this point, KCR is said to have asked Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar as to how many buses the RTC would be able to spare. Ajay, it is learnt, did not respond.

Later, KTR also is said to have made an attempt to find out the number of buses RTC would spare. Still Ajay did not reply.

Later, when asked by reporters about the issue, Ajay Kumar remarked that he was Transport Minister and not minister for RTC. This question should be answered by RTC chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan, he said.