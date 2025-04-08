IMA conducts awareness prog on maternal health, newborn care

Karimnagar: On the occasion of World Health Day, the Indian Medical Association and the Physicians Association of Karimnagar organised an awareness seminar focusing on maternal health, newborn care, and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) here on Monday.

A blood donation camp was also conducted at the Government Hospital, where 41 units of blood were donated by doctors and medical staff to benefit the underprivileged sections of society.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Enamalla Naresh, president of the Indian Medical Association, stated that this year’s World Health Day theme, as declared by the World Health Organization (WHO), is “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures.”