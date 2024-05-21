IMD forecasts pause in rainfall, temperature rise

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad, has predicted a pause in rainfall, leading to a likely increase in temperatures across the city.

According to the Weather Department, Hyderabad is anticipated to experience a partly cloudy sky over the next three days. While the city may remain under partly cloudy conditions, rainfall is not expected until May 23. However, other districts of Telangana are likely to receive rainfall.

From May 22 to 24, many districts in Telangana are likely to experience thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls, as per the IMD Hyderabad, which has issued a yellow alert.

According to weather expert T Balaji, a summer heatwave is expected to begin in Telangana, with temperatures possibly reaching 45 degrees Celsius again. However, this marks the final phase of summer. For Hyderabad specifically, he forecasts temperatures in the range of 41–42 degrees Celsius. It is anticipated that from the first week of June, the summer will gradually subside with the onset of regular rainfall.

Earlier, the IMD forecasted that the monsoon is likely to reach Telangana districts, including Hyderabad, after June 6.

Additionally, it is predicted that the monsoon will enter the South Andaman Sea on May 19, with the onset of the monsoon in Kerala expected around May 31.