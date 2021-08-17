Implement Dalit Bandhu scheme in Dharmapuri segment: ex-ZP Chairman Laxman Kumar

Peddapalli: Former Karimnagar Zilla Parishad Chairman Adluri Laxman Kumar has demanded the TRS government to implement Dalit Bandhu scheme in Dharmapuri assembly constituency.

In support of the demand a massive protest was staged at Ambedkar Chowrasta at Dharmaram mandal headquarters in Peddapalli district by the mandal Congress committee on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion Kumar also demanded the government to distribute three acres of land to the poor.

Chief Minister K Chandrachashekhar Rao launched Telangana Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad with the intention of winning the Huzurabad by-election by luring the voters, he alleged.

Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, who presided over the Huzurabad meeting on Monday said that Chief Minister was lighting up the lives of dalits with the Dalit Bandhu scheme. The minister should answer when the dalit families in Dharmapuri constituency he represents would be brightened, Kumar sought to know. The Congress leader said if the minister was sincere towards welfare of dalits in his constituency he should demand KCR to implement the scheme in the constituency. He demanded that action be taken against those illegally occupied the government lands in Dharmaram mandal and distribute the land to the poor through the Gram Sabha.

SC Cell State Convener Motam Ravinder, Congress Party mandal president Avula Srinivas, Pattipaka MPTC Baddam Ajaypal Reddy, Former Market Committee Vice Chairman Palakurti Rajesham Goud, BC Cell mandal president Motapalukula Ashok, and others were present.