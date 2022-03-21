Inaugural rituals begin at Yadadri

Yadadri: Astothara Shatagatabhi Shekam with 108 Kalasams (holly pots) to Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy was conducted at Yadadri shrine during the Swathi Nakshatram, the birth star of Swamy.

Golden deities of the Lord and His Consort were placed in Balalayam after performing daily pujas and other rituals in the temple. Temple EO Geetha, hereditary temple committee member Narasimha Murthy sought the permission of Swayambhu Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in the sanctum sanctorum as per the rituals to start the week-long event of Mahakumbha Samprokshana for the inauguration of renovated main temple.

Godavari waters from Kaleshwaram reached Jangampally village of Yadagirigutta mandal on Monday from the out-turn of Kaleshwaram package-15. Aler MLA and Government whip Gongidi Sunitha performed special puja to Godavari waters and took them in Kalasas for use in Samprokshana pujas at Balalayam.