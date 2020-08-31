Include Covid under Arogyasri or we will lay siege to Assembly, warns TDP

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar Parliament segment president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Ambati Joji Reddy warned of sieging the Assembly if the government does not include coronavirus under the Arogyasri scheme.



Representatives of the Telugu Yuvatha staged a dharna here in the TDP party office to support the Deeksha that was taken up by the Telugu Yuvatha state president Jairam Chander in Hyderabad.

Attending the dharna Reddy alleged that thousands of people who are falling victims to the deadly coronavirus are facing a lot of problems while suffering from the disease. That apart, many of them have become debt ridden being unable to the bear the cost of the treatment that was provided by the private hospitals.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao boasted that he would not allow coronavirus to enter into the State and would invest thousands of crores of rupees to protect the lives of the people and deceived them. Till date, the CM did not take any serious steps to prevent the spread of the disease and to save the lives of the innocent people dying in helpless conditions, he alleged.

The TRS government is playing with the lives of people. At least now, the government should include the coronavirus into Arogyasri scheme and help the poor suffering from Covid-19. Otherwise, the TDP party will lay siege to the Assembly during sessions that are going to be held from September 7, he warned.