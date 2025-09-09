Inclusive dance therapy session held for neurodiverse at NIEPID

Hyderabad: The WICCI Holistic Child Development Council, in partnership with NGO Marham Resonating Resilience hosted ‘Land of Happy’ – a Dance Therapy Session at the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID), Secunderabad.

The session was led by internationally acclaimed Bharatanatyam exponent and cultural ambassador Sohini Roychowdhury.

Students of NIEPID engaged in movement-based therapy that celebrated inclusion, healing, and the joy of expression through dance.

Dr Srinivasulu heading the vocational department of assisted living at NIEPID, India’s premier institute under the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, provided the backdrop for this landmark initiative, reinforcing the importance of inclusive platforms for holistic child development.

Anupama Dalmia, National President of the WICCI Holistic Child Development Council, said the program was a step towards building bridges through art and movement, making inclusion a lived reality. Also present was Payal Jain, Health & Nutrition Lead of the Council, underscoring the holistic approach of the initiative.

Dr. Nabat, Founder of Marham, added that initiatives like these highlight the therapeutic power of dance and move a step closer to proving that inclusion is not about giving space, it is about realizing that we all share the same stage of life and we need to create safe and empowering spaces for children who specially abled to express themselves freely.