India surpasses one Billion tonnes in coal production: Minister Kishan Reddy

Union Minister for Coal and Mines, Kishan Reddy, announced that India has surpassed the milestone of producing one billion tonnes of coal. He credited this achievement to the adoption of efficient and advanced mining techniques, which have significantly increased production.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Reddy emphasised that this success will help meet the growing electricity demand across the country while also contributing to economic growth. He highlighted that India is emerging as a global leader in the energy sector, strengthening its position as a key player.

Acknowledging the relentless efforts of coal industry workers, the minister extended his appreciation, stating that their dedication and commitment were the driving force behind reaching this milestone. He reiterated that the government's focus on modernising the coal sector has played a crucial role in achieving this target. This achievement is expected to further enhance India's energy security and support its economic ambitions in the coming years.