'India will be Vishwa Guru once again thanks to NEP'

Nampally: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said here on Tuesday the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) will transform India and once again make the country a 'Vishwa Guru' (global teacher). This new policy is both national and international, inclusive and innovative, impactful and interactive and built on the cornerstone of "equity, quality and access," he said, addressing the Association of Professional College Managements meet here.

Pokhriyal said the NEP saw elaborate deliberations and direct consultations with 33 crore students and their parents, 1.1 crore teachers and professors, 1,000 vice-chancellors, principals of 50,000 degree colleges, from Gram Pradhan to Prime Minister, from village to Parliament. Over 2.5 lakh suggestions were received on this policy. "Did you see any opposition against NEP in the country. If anyone wants to oppose (then) come before me. I am ready to explain but nobody is coming forward. Those who oppose just for the sake of opposing also did not muster courage. What will they oppose for? This new policy is for nation-building...It is aimed at transforming India and enabling the country regain its position as Vishwa Guru and we will grow in knowledge, research, science and technology and all spheres," Pokhriyal said.

The NEP, approved by the Union Cabinet, replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986. It is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower. The NEP is coming up with a lot of reforms, and will pave the way for holistic and multidisciplinary education, he said adding there is a lot of enthusiasm and exuberance on this new policy in Telangana and the entire country.

"The policy by providing primary education in mother tongue, will impart vocational education from sixth standard along with subjects like Artificial Intelligence (AI) in school education and hence it is a unique and historic education policy in the world. We will also move ahead in research and development," the Union Minister said. The state governments have constituted a Task Force (for NEP implementation) and guidelines have been issued to some states also, he said.

Pokhriyal further said that for the National Research Foundation, around Rs 50,000 crore has been allocated towards patent, research and development over the next five years and added it (proposal over its creation) will come up before the Union Cabinet soon.