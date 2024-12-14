Indiramma house survey conducted

Mancherial: District Collector Kumar Deepak said that the Indiramma House survey process undertaken in the district should be carried out efficiently with the coordination of the officials.

The Indiramma house survey was conducted in wards 22 and 24 under the Naspur Municipal limits on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector said that the government is providing Indiramma house with the intention of providing shelter to the poor who do not have houses, and advised the staff to clearly record the details of the applicants who have applied for the public administration program undertaken by the government in the Indiramma House app provided by the government without any mistakes. Relevant officials and others were present.