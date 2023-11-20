Indiramma rule was worst-ever in country: KCR

Alampur/Kollapur/Nagarkurnool/Kalwakurthy: With just nine days for the electioneering to end, the campaign for the state Assembly polls is becoming shriller. While the Congress party is projecting the good work of Indiramma and “bold decision of Soniamma,” Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is trying to demolish their narrative.

Addressing Praja Ashirwada Sabhas at Alampur, Kolhapur, Nagarkurnool and Kalwakurthy on Sunday, KCR said the Congress was swearing by Indiramma’s rule. He said that was the worst-ever rule the country had witnessed where people could not get even two proper meals a day. He told the people, it is now time for you people to decide whether you want the development of 10 years to continue or Indiramma Rajyam,” he said.

That was the period when Naxalite menace and encounters were witnessed. Until NT Rama Rao offered rice for Rs 2 a kg, many were sleeping with half-empty stomach.” If Indiramma Rajyam was so good, NTR would not have swept the polls as he did, KCR said.

During the Congress regime Telangana was a ‘Garib region’. Today Telangana is producing 3 crore tonnes of foodgrains. Congress has no moral right to seek votes, he thundered.

Calling Rahul Gandhi as biggest buffoon, KCR asked why was he coming here frequently? He does not know anything. He only reads the script given by others.

KCR said the BRS in its next term would complete Palamur Rangareddy project which would change the landscape of Mahbubnagar district. It will become a golden land, he added.

Referring to Congress candidate Jupally Krishna Rao, KCR said he was known for terrorising people. The voters should assess and decide whether they want ‘Goondagiri’ or welfare. He said that in spite of having Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers, the Congress leaders failed to give water to Alampur. He asked the people to witness the changes in Telangana and assured to complete Mallamma Kunta reservoir.

Targeting the BJP, KCR said the Delhi vultures were coming to take advantage. The BRS has done all the hard work and now the national party leaders want to enjoy the fruits.

The Centre had given stepmotherly treatment to the state and had not been releasing funds that were due to the state. Hence people should carefully assess the performance of the government and take a proper decision and ensure that it was ‘Teesri Baar KCR Sarkar’, he said.