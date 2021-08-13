Indravelly Dalit Girijana Dandora should be eye-opener to TRS

Narayanpet: Speaking about the TRS and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on the issues of Dalits in the State, District Congress Committee president Kumbham Shiva Kumar said that Indravelly Dalit Girijana Dandora should be an eye-opener for the ruling government. At least now they should mend their ways, he noted.



Speaking to the media here on Thursday, the DCC president slammed the TRS government and the party leaders, saying that it did nothing for Dalits during the past seven years. Instead, the government had snatched lands from them in the name of government programmes, projects and schemes, he criticised.

"Not a single Dalit or Tribal in the State is benefited during the seven years of KCR government rule. This clearly is visible by the response to Indravelli Dalit Girijana Dandora conducted by the Congress recently in Adilabad," he said. Shiva Kumar said the TRS MLAs and Ministers were spewing venom on TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy as they were unable to digest the grand response from the public.

'CM KCR came out with Dali Bandhu scheme only for the sake of Huzurabad byelections. If he is sincere and really wanted Dalits to come up, he would have launched this scheme long back," he observed. The DCC president questioned the State government, whether it is wrong to point out the misdeeds of the government and its leaders. He pointed out that Dalits and Tribals have been facing injustice. Podu farmers in the forests were harassed by the forest officials and the lands of Dalits were being submerged in projects and the government was paying peanuts for them, he stated.

Instead of criticising Congress leaders, the TRS government and its leaders should mend their ways and fulfil the promises it made to the people, he advised. DCC president Shiva Kumar demanded all the TRS MLAs to resign and go for elections, if they are sincere about Dalit development and force CM KCR to implement Dalit Bandhu all over the State.

Dalits and Tribals were given land pattas during Congress regime and its Congress, which launched several welfare schemes for the downtrodden of the society and not the TRS and its Chief Minsiter," slammed the DCC president.