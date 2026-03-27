Induct two BCs into Cabinet, demands Talasani

Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Deputy Floor Leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), on Thursday demanded that the state government fill the two vacant Cabinet berths with representatives from the Backward Classes (BCs), alleging that the ruling Congress is neglecting and “deceiving” the community. Participating in the discussion on budget demands for BC welfare in the Assembly, Talasani asserted that inducting BC leaders into the Cabinet is entirely within the state’s authority and does not require inclusion in the Ninth Schedule or intervention from the Centre.

He criticised the Congress government for introducing the 42 per cent BC reservation Bill despite being aware of the constitutional limitations, questioning whether such promises were made with genuine intent or merely for political gains. He reiterated that an all-party delegation would be taken to Delhi to seek statutory backing for the proposed legislation.

Highlighting the demographic strength of marginalised communities, Talasani stated that BCs, along with Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), constitute nearly 85 per cent of the population, stressing that their long-pending demands must be addressed without delay.

Raising concerns over financial commitments, he questioned the status of the promised annual allocation of Rs 20,000 crore for BC welfare. He pointed out that the previous BRS government, led by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, had spent Rs 45,000 crore over nine years and ensured BC representation in the Rajya Sabha.

Referring to the Kamareddy Declaration, he said the promise of 42 per cent reservation for BCs must be fulfilled, adding that the responsibility lies with the Congress and not the Bharatiya Janata Party. Talasani also criticided the state leadership, stating that senior Congress leaders failed to support their own Chief Minister during a protest in Delhi, raising doubts about their commitment. He questioned whether such assurances were being made solely to attract votes.

Alleging discrepancies between budget allocations and actual expenditure, he termed it “statistical jugglery” and demanded full utilisation of allocated funds.