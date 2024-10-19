Infection prevention & control prog held at Ajara Hospitals

Warangal: An ICAP - 2024 Infection Prevention and Control Awareness Program was conducted at Ajara Hospitals, Mulugu Road, Warangal on Thursday.

The primary objective of the programme was to educate medical practitioners on how to prevent infections in hospitals, enhance patient safety, and implement strategies for infection prevention within healthcare settings. The focus areas included infection prevention, health protection, maintaining environmental cleanliness, and addressing AMR (Antimicrobial Resistance) caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites, a growing global health crisis. Awareness was also raised on preventing healthcare-associated infections.

Ajara Hospital’s Managing Director, Dr BSiva Subrahmanyam, Microbiologist Dr SSridevi, and Ajara Hospitals Intensivist Dr Mohd Fasihuddin provided insights into these critical topics. More than 100 doctors and nurses from various hospitals in Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Kazipet attended the event.

The participants also visited the six stalls set up at Ajara Hospitals as part of the Infection Prevention and Control Awareness Program, where methods to prevent infections were demonstrated.

Doctors and nurses from various hospitals who participated praised Ajara Hospitals for its efforts in educating about infection control. They expressed how the programme helped them learn effective infection prevention strategies. Dr B Siva Subrahmanyam added that Ajara Hospitals is committed to being at the forefront of delivering superior healthcare by protecting patients from infections.