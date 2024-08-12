Inflows to Sagar decline

Nagarjuna Sagar: With the reduction in floodwaters from the Srisailam reservoir, some gates at Nagarjuna Sagar have been closed. On Saturday evening, water was released through 26 gates, but by Sunday morning, the number was reduced to 16 gates. By noon, it was further reduced to 14 gates, then to 10, and by evening, water was being released through just eight gates.

As of Sunday evening, a total of 2,57,303 cusecs of water was being released downstream from the Srisailam reservoir through six crest gates and the power generation units. The maximum water level of the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir is 590 ft (312.5050 TMC), and the current level is 588.30 ft (306.9878 TMC).

The excess floodwater is being released into the river through the spillway by raising the 8 gates by 5 ft, allowing 63,376 cusecs of water, along with 29,841 cusecs from power generation, making a total of 93,217 cusecs. Additionally, 9,195 cusecs of water is being released into the right and left canals, 1,800 cusecs into the AMRP canal, and 300 cusecs into the flood canal. The reservoir’s water is being maintained at its maximum level while releasing excess water through the gates based on the incoming floodwaters from upstream.

Meanwhile, Launches on the Telangana side were stopped on the second day. The reason cited was impending floods from Srisailam reservoir. As a result, many tourists were left disappointed. However, some tourists opted to go to the right bank and took Launches from there to visit Nagarjuna Konda.