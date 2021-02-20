X
Injustice to SRH team in IPL 2021 auction: Danam Nagender

Injustice meted out to the team of Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the IPL auction 2021, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender.

Injustice meted out to the team of Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the IPL auction 2021, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender.

"There are many talented players in Hyderabad and it is not a good thing to not get them into the team," he said. He also asserted that David Warner who involved in match fixing is not worth to lead the Hyderabad team.

He also threatend to disurpt the match held in Uppal stadium if there are no Hyderabad players in the SRH team.

Earlier, Hyderabad Cricket Association Presidnet Mohd Azaruddin also said that he was disappointed to know that not a single player from Hyderabad was taken into Sunrisers Hyderabad team.

