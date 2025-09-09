Innovative protest for road construction in Mancherial

Mancherial: Members of the Maadi Hakkula Dandora Sangham, led by Kasipet president Atakapuram Ramesh, demanded the construction of a new road at the Kondapur crossroads (YAPA) in Kasipet Mandal, Mancherial district.

On Monday, they staged a sit-in protest directly on the dilapidated road, holding placards to highlight the issue. Ramesh pointedly questioned the authorities’ priorities, stating that while fines are imposed for not wearing helmets, the officials themselves ignore the crumbling condition of the roads.

He sat on the damaged road and asked, “If I sit here without a helmet, how much will they fine me?”—a symbolic act underscoring the irony. He criticized the government for neglecting the severely sunken road and accused local MLA Vinod of campaigning for his party’s candidate during the Devapur union elections without addressing the road issue.

The protestors urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to intervene and initiate the construction of a new road at the Kondapur (YAPA) junction.