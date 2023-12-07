INSA’s 89th AGM underway

Hyderabad: The three-day Indian National Science Academy (INSA) 89th anniversary general meeting opened its curtains on Wednesday, where around 200 of their fellows and associate fellows gathered together.

The meeting was organised by CSIR institutes: the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), and the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI). The meeting will close its curtain on December 8, and the last day meeting will also address challenges and opportunities in bringing science, industry, and society together.

“In this meeting, we would like the leaders of scientific institutions and industry in India to discuss the roadmap on how the Indian science and technology community can utilise its expertise and capabilities to further scientific discoveries as well as address Indian societal problems. We hope that the new fellows inducted into the academy will bring in fresh ideas and enthusiasm to take the mission ahead,” said Professor Ashutosh Sharma, President, INSA.

“INSA AGM provides platforms to have responses on recent scientific developments and deliberate on enhancing the Indian research ecosystem. This year’s AGM is unique in several senses, with new initiatives and being organised by three well-known CSIR laboratories representing biological, chemical, and physical sciences, which will also foster potential research collaborations,” said Dr VM Tiwari, co-chair of the meeting and outstanding scientist, CSIR-NGRI. Dr Vinay K Nandicoori, Director, CSIR-CCMB said “Such platforms bring the newly inducted, associate fellows, and established and accomplished scientists together, enabling discussions of ideas across generations for advancing the scientific community.”