Intense campaigning begins for Telangana municipal elections

The district’s municipal election campaign is set to intensify from today, with major political parties entering the fray. Leaders are focusing on victory through door-to-door campaigns, roadshows, and public meetings, making the contest highly competitive. The entry of the Jana Sena party into the elections for the first time has added a new dimension of interest. Meanwhile, the Congress, CPI, and CPM are contesting in an alliance, while BRS and BJP are fielding independent candidates.

The Congress party faces challenges from rebel candidates, especially in Mahabubabad, Narsampet, and Jangaon municipalities. In Warangal district, 1072 candidates are vying for 260 wards across 12 municipalities. The candidates include 249 from Congress, 259 from BRS, 238 from BJP, and 326 independents and others.