How startups are adapting to GenZ workforce trends

The Indian Institute of Management Kashipur hosted Neev 2026 | Chapter 2 – The Startup Conclave, a discussion-driven event that examined how startups and emerging organisations are adapting to changes in workforce expectations, particularly among Gen Z and Gen Alpha. The conclave focused on themes of startup talent, workplace evolution, and the future of work in fast-growing environments.

Industry leaders, startup founders, and human resource professionals discussed how younger professionals are reshaping organisational cultures. Speakers noted that today’s youth place greater emphasis on purpose-driven work, flexibility, continuous learning, and meaningful engagement, rather than viewing compensation as the sole measure of career success.

Harsh Kumar Sarohi, Senior Vice President – Technology at TradeIndia, highlighted the growing demand among young professionals for clarity of purpose and structured mentorship. He spoke about the role of organisational values and leadership in career development, while underlining the importance of soft skills such as communication, negotiation, and conflict management in professional growth. Startup founder Mukil Vannan, Founder of Kplor, observed that while Gen Z professionals are comfortable with artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, foundational skills remain essential. He stressed the importance of communication, creativity, and problem-solving, advising students to focus on building core capabilities rather than being driven by job titles. Shilpa Arora, Co-founder and COO of Insurance Samadhan, spoke about changing attitudes toward work-life balance and flexibility. She noted that younger professionals tend to be more intentional in career planning and place value on meaningful work, customer engagement, and long-term relevance.

From an HR perspective, Sumedh Singh, AVP and Head of Human Resources at EPack Durable Limited, highlighted the analytical strengths of the new generation while pointing to the need for flexible work models, transparent communication, recognition, and continuous skill development.

The session was moderated by Gokul Ramanan Radhakrishnan, Manager – Business Strategy at Medinous. Faculty members and students attended the conclave, which reflected ongoing discussions around preparing youth for evolving workplace realities.