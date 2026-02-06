Intensified Campaigning Ahead of Municipal Elections

As the polling date for the upcoming municipal elections approaches on the 11th of this month, campaigning efforts are reaching a fever pitch. Candidates from various parties are employing a range of strategies to attract voters, including energetic microphone campaigns and performances by local artists.

Prominent leaders from the Congress, BRS, and BJP are actively campaigning in local areas to secure victory for their respective candidates. Some independent contenders are also campaigning vigorously, posing a significant challenge to the major parties.

The Congress party is taking the elections very seriously, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy instructing MLAs and leaders to aim for victory in every municipality. Meanwhile, both BRS and BJP believe that maintaining their dominance in the towns will boost morale among their supporters, aiding their chances in the upcoming assembly elections.

In response, party leaders are stepping up their campaign efforts to secure electoral success.