Intensive ticket checking drive held at Secunderabad Railway Station

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) undertook a day-long intensive ticket-checking drive at the Secunderabad railway station on Tuesday, covering various outgoing and incoming Express train services.

During this drive, a total of 48 express trains were checked, duly deploying 82 ticket checking staff. A total of Rs 15.43 lakh was realised from 1986 different cases like traveling without ticket or irregular travel or un-booked luggage etc.

The main objective of the ticket-checking drive was to curtail any inconvenience to the reserved passengers and curb ticketless and irregular travel by reserved and unreserved coaches of Express trains besides creating awareness among the public to avoid irregular travel.

"The drive was also conducted on board train no.18046 (East Coast Express) and train no.18519 (Vishakapatnam- Lokmanyatilak Terminus between Secunderabad and Kazipet stations.

The working of newly introduced Hand Held Terminals was also checked for transparent checking and allotment of berths, real-time transferring of vacant berths to current reservation, etc and reviewed the functioning of catering services both in trains and at stations by checking the quality of food and hygiene, said a SCR senior officer.