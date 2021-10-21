Inter first year exams to be held following COVID norms: minister Sabitha

Intermediate first year exams will be held in Telangana adhering to COVID-19 norms, said Minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy.



After a tele-conference with education department officials on the conduct of intermediate exams, the minsiter spoke to the media stating that the government would take all the measures to not to provide inconvenience to the students.



"Students will be allowed into the exam hall even if they appeared at the centre an hour before the exam time," she clarified.



Sabitha further added that the government had promoted the inter first year students due to the pandemic and it was already mentioned that exams will be conducted when the situation returns to normalcy. She continued that around 4.59 lakh students are going to write the exam.



"Keeping the COVID situation in view, the exam centres have been extended from 1,400 to 1,750," she said.

