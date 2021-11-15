Inter-state ganja peddling gang busted in Hyderabad, Rs 2 Cr worth contraband seized

The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT) police on Monday busted an inter-state ganja peddling racket and seized 1,240 kg of contraband worth Rs 2.08 crore. They also seized three cars from the smugglers.



The police said that the ganja is being smuggle from Sileru in Maharashtra to Visakhapatnam.

They conducted the vehicle checks based on a report from intelligence and arrested the gang. A case has been registered by the police.

Four days ago, the Prohibition and Excise department of Telangana seized ganja worth Rs 1 crore in Medchal district near Hyderabad on November 10. The official said 462 kg ganja being transported in two cars was seized near Kowkur village in Alwal mandal and four persons were arrested.