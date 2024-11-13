Intermediate Students Must Pay Exam Fee for Annual Exams - DIEO G.Venkataramana

Nagar kurnool: District Intermediate Education Officer G. Venkataramana has announced that all regular students, including first-year, second-year, and failed students from all groups, as well as vocational course students studying in government and private junior colleges, must pay the exam fee for the March 2025 Intermediate annual exams. he said The fee can be paid without any late fee until November 26 at their respective junior colleges.

He stated For those who miss the initial deadline, the late fee structure is as follows:

• Rs. 100 late fee until December 4

• Rs. 500 late fee until December 11

• Rs. 1000 late fee until December 18

• Rs. 2000 late fee until December 27

G. Venkataramana, the District Intermediate Education Officer of Nagarkurnool, advised all students to submit the required documents along with the fee.