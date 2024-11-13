Live
- Government Will Procure Every Grain Grown by Farmers - MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy
- Nagar Kurnool MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy Campaigns in Maharashtra Elections
- Intermediate Students Must Pay Exam Fee for Annual Exams - DIEO G.Venkataramana
- Comprehensive Arrangements in Place for Group-3 Exams in Nagarkurnool District
- Survey Teams Must Inform Homeowners in Advance: Collector Badavath Santosh
- Moscow pledges response to US missile defence base in Poland
- Stamp on Jain Muni Released in Hombuja Jain temple in Shivamogga
- Moldova enshrines EU integration in constitution
- Three child rapists executed in China
- Bengal school case: Kuntal Ghosh’s account credited even after arrest, claims ED
Just In
Intermediate Students Must Pay Exam Fee for Annual Exams - DIEO G.Venkataramana
District Intermediate Education Officer G. Venkataramana has announced that all regular students, including first-year, second-year, and failed students from all groups, as well as vocational course students studying in government and private junior colleges, must pay the exam fee for the March 2025 Intermediate annual exams.
Nagar kurnool: District Intermediate Education Officer G. Venkataramana has announced that all regular students, including first-year, second-year, and failed students from all groups, as well as vocational course students studying in government and private junior colleges, must pay the exam fee for the March 2025 Intermediate annual exams. he said The fee can be paid without any late fee until November 26 at their respective junior colleges.
He stated For those who miss the initial deadline, the late fee structure is as follows:
• Rs. 100 late fee until December 4
• Rs. 500 late fee until December 11
• Rs. 1000 late fee until December 18
• Rs. 2000 late fee until December 27
G. Venkataramana, the District Intermediate Education Officer of Nagarkurnool, advised all students to submit the required documents along with the fee.