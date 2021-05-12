International Nurse Day: Telangana CM KCR Extends Wishes To Nurses On This Special Day

On the occasion of International Nurses' Day, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wished all the nurses. The CM lauded the sacrifices of the sisters who were very patient, loving as mothers and comforting while providing medical treatment to the patients. The CM said that in today's tough situation where the world is in sufferingfrom corona, the nurses who risked their lives to save the lives of corona patients are great and their service is commendable.

International Nurses' Day is celebrated around the world every year on May 12. This International Nurses' Day is celebrated on the occasion of the birthday of Florence Nightingale, who brought honour and sophistication to a key nurse profession in the medical field. The day commemorates the support provided by nurses in public health care. Florence Nightingale was born on May 12, 1820, in Italy. Nightingale, who became superintendent of a women's hospital in London in 1853, led a team of nurses to serve wounded soldiers in Turkey during the Crimean War in 1854.

Nightingale, who published the book Notes on Nursing in 1859, also founded the world's first nursing training college. The International Council of Nurses, which recognizes Nightingale's services, has declared Nightingale's birthday as International Nurses' Day since 1965.