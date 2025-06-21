International Yoga Day Celebrations

Hyderabad: Oxford Grammar High School (OGHS) recently concluded a vibrant and highly successful week-long celebration of the 11th International Yoga Day, uniting over 3000 students, parents, and the local community in a powerful demonstration of well-being and mindfulness. Embracing the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," the initiative showcased yoga's profound ability to foster physical vitality, mental clarity, and inner peace in today's fast-paced world.

The week began on June 19, with younger students from Grades 3, 4, and 5 enthusiastically engaging in basic postures and breathing exercises. This set the stage for older students on June 20, including a special "Yoga for Success" session for Grade 9 in collaboration with the Isha Foundation, focusing on mind power and meditation for enhanced focus and calm.

The celebrations culminated on June 21, International Yoga Day, with a unique community-inclusive event. As dawn broke, parents and neighborhood residents gathered on the serene campus, where the early morning sounds of birds chirping and soothing music created a truly tranquil atmosphere. Guided by our schools Physical Education Faculty, certified yoga instructors, Mr. Ranjith and Ms. Sathvika, participants experienced a deep sense of calm, mind, body, and soul. Attendees offered excellent reviews, expressing immense gratitude for the management's foresight in conducting such inclusive programs that strengthened community bonds and promoted collective well-being.

The school's Director, Mrs. Prarthana Manikonda, Correspondent, Mr. Prabhakar, Dean, Mrs. Ramanjula, CBSE Principal, Mrs. Rekha Rao, and Pre-Primary Principal, Mrs. Fatima Khazim, actively participated, underscoring yoga's role as a gift that brings strength, peace, and balance to daily life. OGHS also extended thanks to volunteers Ms. Archana and Mr. Aditya, and the Isha Foundation for their valuable contributions.

This week-long dedication to yoga reaffirms Oxford Grammar High School's deep commitment to nurturing holistic development and equipping its students and community with timeless practices for a healthier, more harmonious future.