‘Ippa Puvvu Sara’ protagonist bats for dedicated corporation

Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy urged the government to establish a dedicated corporation for the production of ‘Ippa Puvvu Sara’, with the aim of economically empowering the Adivasis and ST (Scheduled Tribe) brethren of Telangana.

He asserted that exporting the products manufactured here to domestic and international markets would generate substantial revenue for the state while simultaneously providing better employment opportunities for tribal communities.

Anirudh Reddy demanded that the old regulations imposed during the British era be set aside, and that Ippa products be promoted using modern methods. Anirudh Reddy stated that the ‘Ippa’ tree boasts a glorious history spanning 5,000 years and that its products offer immense health benefits.

Speaking in the Assembly on Wednesday, he made interesting observations regarding the consumption of ‘Ippa Puvvu Sara’ flowers and the economic advantages they yield for tribal communities.

Anirudh Reddy expressed deep concern that the health of the public is deteriorating due to the ‘cheap liquor’ currently being sold in the state, creating a situation where people are unable to even survive past the age of 60. He recalled that, in the past, residents of the ‘Thandas’ (tribal hamlets) within his constituency lived healthy lives—often reaching the age of 100—by consuming liquor distilled from ‘Ippa Puvvu’. He further revealed that consuming ‘Ippa Puvvu’ mixed with tea helps keep diabetes under control.

The MLA suggested that ‘Ippa Puvvu’ could be used to manufacture a variety of food products--such as ice cream, cakes, laddoos and biscuits--in addition to liquor. He explained that in Chhattisgarh, approximately 1,60,000 people earn their livelihood through the collection of ‘Ippa Puvvu’, while in Madhya Pradesh, profits are being generated by selling a beverage known as 'Mand' at a price of Rs 800 per bottle. He noted that, in those states, the government itself provides both the necessary training and machinery.