Ippa Tequila could outshine Mexican Tequila in a decade: MLA Anirudh Reddy

Jadcherla MLA Janampalli Anirudh Reddy stated in the Assembly that traditional liquor derived from mahua flowers, locally known as Ippa, had the potential to generate substantial revenue and could surpass Mexican tequila within a decade if promoted and exported in a systematic manner.

Speaking during a discussion in the Assembly, the MLA highlighted that the mahua flower had a history of nearly 5,000 years in India and was known for its medicinal properties. He alleged that colonial-era policies had deliberately restricted the production of mahua-based liquor to safeguard British revenue from imported alcohol.

Clarifying his stance, Anirudh Reddy said he was not advocating illicit country liquor but was referring to regulated, traditional beverages made from mahua flowers. He suggested that branding the product as “Ippa Sura” or “Ippa Tequila” could significantly enhance its appeal in international markets.

Drawing comparisons with other countries, he noted that nations such as Mexico, Japan, China and the United Kingdom generated considerable revenue through the export of their traditional alcoholic beverages, including tequila, sake, baijiu and Scotch whisky. He said India could similarly capitalise on mahua-based products.

The MLA also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier mentioned mahua laddus in the radio programme Mann Ki Baat, appreciating the nutritional and cultural importance of the flower.

Anirudh Reddy proposed the establishment of a dedicated corporation for mahua-based products, ensuring participation of tribal communities in both production and profit-sharing. He said such an initiative would enhance the livelihoods of tribal families while contributing to government revenue.

He further observed that several Indian states, including Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, had already permitted regulated production and marketing of mahua-based liquor, benefitting tribal communities.

Highlighting the potential in Telangana, he said the state had an estimated 5 to 10 lakh mahua trees, each capable of producing around 200 kilograms of flowers annually. With proper cultivation and processing, farmers could earn up to rs3 lakh per acre per year, making it a viable alternative to conventional crops.

Calling for policy reforms, the MLA urged the government to encourage large-scale plantation of mahua trees, establish modern processing units and focus on international branding to transform the traditional product into a globally

competitive industry.