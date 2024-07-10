IPS officer Jitender likely to be appointed as Telangana DGP, official announcement awaited

In a significant development, senior IPS officer Jitender is set to be appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) in Telangana. The decision, reportedly made by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is expected to be officially announced today.

The orders for Jitender's appointment were scheduled to be issued on Tuesday. However, due to CM Revanth Reddy's visit to Mahbubnagar district, the announcement was postponed. If the orders are indeed issued today, Jitender will be the first DGP appointed by the government since the Congress party came to power in the state.

Currently serving as the Principal Secretary of the Home Department and holding the position of DGP, Jitender also has additional responsibilities as the Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement. The current DGP of Telangana, Ravi Gupta, will be replaced by Jitender upon the completion of the official announcement.

The appointment of Jitender as the new DGP is a significant step in the state's law enforcement leadership and is expected to bring about positive changes in the police administration