IPS officers CV Anand, Jitender and Rajeev Ratan promoted as DGs

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has issued orders promoting three state IPS officers to the rank of Director General (DG). The officers are CV Anand, Jitender and Rajeev Ratan.



While CV Anand, a 1991 batch IPS officer, is currently the Commissioner of Police of Hyderabad; Jitender, of the 1991 IPS batch, is the Principal Secretary of the Home Department and Rajeev Ratan is the Managing Director of the Police Housing Corporation. He is a 1992 batch IPS officer.

The three officers will be taking charge of their new positions shortly. The promotions come at a time when there are three vacant DG posts in the State. The previous DGs of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Intelligence and Security Wing (ISW) and Railways had retired recently.

The government has decided to give the status of DG to three IPS officers to fill the vacant posts. This is a temporary measure and the government is likely to conduct an open selection process soon to fill the posts on a permanent basis