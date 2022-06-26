IRCS makes strides

Hanumakonda: The services rendered by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Hanumakonda Chapter, to the people, especially the poor, have been drawing accolades. The IRCS Hanumakonda Chapter that received many awards at the State-Level has also attracted the attention of the IRCS National Headquarters, New Delhi, for its endeavours especially in serving the thalassemia patients and blood collection activities.

The identity of the Hanumakonda Chapter at the national level fetched it a Mobile Testing Van, equipped with a laboratory to conduct diagnostic tests, worth over Rs 50 lakh. Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar and Hanumakonda district Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu flagged off the vehicle on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay hailed the IRCS Hanumakonda Chapter for its healthcare services to the poor. He appealed to the people to extend their support to the IRCS by donating blood voluntarily. Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu thanked the IRCS National Headquarters for giving mobile testing van.

IRCS State managing Committee member EV Srinivas Rao said that the mobile testing van is of a massive use for them to conduct diagnostic tests when they visit orphanages. The vehicle, which could accommodate a medical team including doctors and technicians will also be used in pandemic situations to conduct RTPCR tests, he said.

Srinivas Rao said that they recently got an advanced life support (ALS) ambulance, worth around Rs 35 lakh. It was donated by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited. Efforts are on to operate the ALS ambulance at a minimum cost for the poor, as per the directions of the Hanumakonda district collector, he added.

The Hanumakonda Chapter is also set to get a blood donor coach from the national headquarters. The vehicle will have facilities to collect blood from donors. He said that they recently got the blood centre upgraded at an estimated cost of Rs 1.45 crore, sponsored by the REC Limited, formerly Rural Electrification Corporation Limited, Srinivas Rao said. It may be mentioned here that the Hanumakonda Chapter received an award from the State Government on the occasion of Donor's Day recently.