IRCTC Launches Special Pilgrimage Trains from Hyderabad for Devotees in Telugu States

Gadwal: In a move to facilitate spiritual tourism for the people of Telugu states, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced two special pilgrimage train packages. These packages, starting from Hyderabad, will operate between June 14 and July 13, 2025. The announcement was made by IRCTC Joint General Manager (Tourism), Mr. D.S.G.P. Kishore, who shared details of the packages in an official statement.

Package 1: Ganga Ramayana Pilgrimage (Tour Code: SCZBG44)

This tour will cover the holy sites of Varanasi (Kashi), Ayodhya, Naimisharanya, Prayagraj, and Shringverpur. The journey begins on June 14 and concludes on June 22.

Ticket Prices:

Sleeper Class: ₹16,200

3rd AC: ₹26,500

2nd AC: ₹35,000

Route:

The train will travel via Secunderabad, Bhongir, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Madhira, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samarlakota, Tuni, Duvvada, Pendurthi, Vizianagaram, Palasa, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar.

Package 2: Five Jyotirlinga Pilgrimage (Tour Code: SCZBG43)

This tour includes visits to Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar (Ujjain), Trimbakeshwar, Bhimashankar, Grishneshwar, as well as sightseeing in Ellora, Mow, and Nagpur. The journey starts on July 5 and ends on July 13.

Ticket Prices:

Sleeper Class: ₹14,700

3rd AC: ₹22,900

2nd AC: ₹29,900

Route:

The train route includes Secunderabad, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Dharmabad, Nanded, Mudkhed, and Purna.

Facilities Included:

Train and bus travel

Hotel accommodations

All meals (breakfast, lunch, and dinner)

Water bottles

Local sightseeing

Travel insurance

Temple transfers from railway stations (free of cost)

Each train can accommodate 718 passengers, with two coordinators assigned per 70 passengers to manage all facilities. Each coach will have one security guard, and CCTV surveillance will be available throughout the train to ensure safety.

For more details and bookings, interested passengers can contact:

9701360701, 9281030712, 9281495845, 9281030749, 9281030750

or visit the official website: www.irctctourism.com

Issued by:

D.S.G.P. Kishore

Joint General Manager – Tourism, IRCTC