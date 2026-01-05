Irrigation water released from Sadar Matt ayacut

Khanapur: NirmalDistrict Congress Committee President and Khanapur MLA Vedum Bojju Patel urged farmers under the Sadar Matt ayacut to use irrigation water carefully without wasting it. On Sunday, at Medam Pelli village in Khanapur mandal, he released irrigation water from the Sadar Matt ayacut’s left canal along with farmers from Khanapur and Kadam mandals.

He stated that the release was intended to provide water to more than 13,000 acres of agricultural land under the Sadar Matt ayacut. He added that construction of the Sadar Matt barrage at Ponakal in Mamad mandal has been completed and will soon be inaugurated by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Patel explained that once water is released from the Ponakal barrage, it will directly reach the Sadar Matt ayacut. “For this, irrigation department officials have been instructed to remove the rock barriers in the Godavari River to ensure smooth flow of water,” he said.

He mentioned that although farmers had requested a special canal, he assured them that it would not be necessary if the barriers are removed, as water will naturally flow to the ayacut after the barrage inauguration.

He reassured farmers not to worry, promising that if any obstacles arise in water supply, he himself will intervene to ensure full irrigation water reaches Sadar Matt.

The programme was attended by EE Praveen Kumar, DE Veeranna, AE Nithin Kumar, former municipal chairman Ankam Rajender, and others.