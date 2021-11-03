Is State becoming Udta Telangana?

Taking a serious note of the increasing incidents of ganja smuggling busts in the State and reports of the mafia luring farmers to grow ganja as an inter crop, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the administration to clamp down on the supply of contraband across the State. He also took a serious note of the Hyderabad becoming a major hub for drugs like heroin, coming from Nigeria, and ganja from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Sweeping measures against the menace including warning of cancellation of Rythu Bandhu for farmers taking to ganja cultivation, a cross-section of society has welcomed the crackdown and put forth suggestions to stamp out the evil from the State. Here are excerpts:

Youth can easily be attracted to drugs, alcohol, smoking etc., due to the pleasure they give. The government alone cannot control production and supply of drugs, as there are many stakeholders involved. At individual level, parents should keenly observe their children. Local policing should be strict and punish those, who grow and supply drugs.

Corruption at grass root levels is the main cause for increased production of ganja, especially in interior areas. There is no doubt that Rythu Bandhu scheme is providing great benefits to farmers, but the government should check where is this money being invested. Like it said, 'Better late than never', I welcome the Telangana government's decision to curb drug menace.

B Sai Kumar, student, Khammam

Some people wantedly blaming Telangana as Udta Telangana. Cities like Hyderabad might be hub for drugs but not district headquarters or mandals. But that doesn't mean that the entire Telangana youth are doing drugs.

How can youth take drugs since all educational institutions were closed for the past two years due to Covid-19 pandemic. Besides, Telangana State police is strong and will eradicate drug menace from the society.

- Lanka Rajareddy, Adilabad

I am seriously concerned about drugs smuggling and its impact on the society. As a humble teacher and a true Gandhian, I appreciate the government's move to wipe out such illegal activities operated by drug mafia and peddlers.

I appeal to the government to identify and punish patrons and investors behind this drug menace and protect innocent students and youth, who are the main victims. Parents and the managements of all schools should voluntarily cooperate with the government in converting State as drug-free.

Ganja cultivators should be counselled and rehabilitated by providing alternative livelihood. If anyone continue to cultivate ganja and involve in drug trafficking, such people should be denied all benefits like Rythu Bandhu etc.

- Yanala Prabhakar Reddy, TRSMA leader and secretary, Gandhi Global Family, Nalgonda