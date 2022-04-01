Is there one IPC for BJP, another for TRS?

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao has asked Telangana DGP that police in the State have one Indian Penal Code for BJP and quite another for TRS?

Addressing the media here on Friday, he alleged that police turned as mute spectators, while the TRS leaders were trying to attack him. But, the TRS leaders had to return disappointed as people stood protecting him from being attacked.

He said that the incident took place when he had gone to inaugurate a vegetable market constructed with Central funds at Gudikandula village in Thoguta mandal of Siddipet district. Tension prevailed in the area when the TRS leaders tried to obstruct the MLA and destroyed the foundation stone.

The MLA said that it was unbecoming on the part of TRS leaders to create a ruckus at market which was constructed with the Central funds.

"The TRS goons have come in big numbers from outside the village to attack me. However, the police who were present on the spot did nothing and it was only the BJP cadre and villagers who stopped those who tried to attack me," he added.

The MLA charged that the local Assistant Commissioner of Police and local Circle Inspector did not bother despite seeking additional security. He asked how can the police expect common people to repose confidence in them when there is no security for an MLA in the State?

He criticised the TRS leaders for unleashing a false propaganda. He also charged that the power supply was cut to prevent him from speaking in his meetings. "Is it the same followed in case of TRS public meetings," he asked? The BJP MLA asked the police to stand true to their motto and be friendly. He said that he would soon meet the State DGP to lodge a complaint about the incidents that took place.