Isha Foundation clarifies legal status amid controversy

Hyderabad: The Isha Foundation on Wednesday stated there is no other criminal case against the foundation, as recently the High Court of Madras had granted a stay on submission of the final report by the police.

According to officials, the foundation was founded by Sadhguru to impart yoga and spirituality to people. “We believe that adult individual human beings have the freedom and the wisdom to choose their path. We do not ask people to get married or take up monkhood as these are individual choices,” said a member.

“Despite this, the petitioner wanted the monks to be produced before the court; the monks have presented themselves before the court. They have clearly stated that they are staying in Isha Yoga Centre out of their own volition. Now that the matter is seized by the court, we hope truth will prevail; there is an end to all the unnecessary controversies created,” added the member.

“Previously, this very petitioner, along with others, tried trespassing into our premises on the false pretext of being a fact-finding committee to enquire about facts surrounding the crematorium being constructed by the Isha Foundation and then filed a criminal complaint against people of the Isha Yoga Centre,” he said.

“Against this, the High Court of Madras has granted a stay on submission of the final report by the police. Apart from this, there is no other criminal case against the foundation. Whoever indulges in spreading false information against the foundation will be strictly dealt with as per the law of the land,” stated a member.