It Is Harish Rao vs Komatireddy in Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: There was a war of words between Minister Komati Reddy Venkata Reddy and former minister and BRS MLA Harish Rao in Telangana Assembly on Monday. Earlier, Uttam Kumar Reddy... gave a power point presentation and spoke. The minister alleged that the BRS government was involved in massive corruption and did injustice to Telangana along with Jagan. Harish Rao reacted strongly when Uttam Kumar Reddy made serious allegations against the previous BRS government. They asked to be given an opportunity for power point presentation. They will explain the facts through PPT.

The government has announced that the Krishna River projects will not be handed over to KRMB... This is a victory for the people of Telangana and BRS. He commented that this statement came from the minister because the BRS is holding a big meeting in Nalgonda tomorrow... and they are correcting the mistakes.

Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy countered Harish Rao's comments. Jagan's statement in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly was not read? Even after the AP CM said it, how can the Congress government speak as if it is wrong, he slammed. He said that people defeated BRS in the election because they cheated Nalgonda district. He accused KCR, Harish Rao and Jagadish Reddy of cheating their district. Due to BRS, not only agriculture but also drinking water is facing problems. He demanded an apology from KCR on the issue of Krishna waters. He wants to come to Nalgonda Sabha only after that.

Harish Rao demanded that Komati Reddy should apologize saying that it is wrong to call KCR who won the state that way.