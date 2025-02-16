Live
- Sports Min leads Fit India Sundays on Cycle in Mumbai, propagates PM's message to fight obesity
- C D Chavan, Founder & Chairman of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Foundation
- Police release pictures of bike-borne robbers, announce Rs 5 lakh reward
- Railway Minister shifts blame to state govt over Metro fare hike
- Dalit Ministers seek to assert influence and challenge DKS
- Railways to launch train connectivity from Bengaluru city to Airport
- CM slams BJP for ‘peddling lies’ on Jal Jeevan Mission
- Hi-tech Ayurvedic Hospital that never opened
- Growing public outrage over proposed steel plant expansion
- Coalition govt. will create 20 lakh jobs in five Years, says Nimmala Ramanaidu
Just In
ITDA PO shines light on tribal students’ careers
Bhadrachalam ITDA Project Officer (PO) B Rahul has launched a career guidance initiative to help tribal students make informed decisions about their education and employment opportunities
Khammam: Bhadrachalam ITDA Project Officer (PO) B Rahul has launched a career guidance initiative to help tribal students make informed decisions about their education and employment opportunities. The initiative aims to bridge the gap in career awareness among students in tenth, intermediate, and degree courses.
To ensure students have access to comprehensive career information, flexi sheets detailing available courses, career paths, and job opportunities have been installed in tribal educational institutions.
On Friday, Rahul inaugurated a vocational counseling programme at AGHS Girls’ Ashram School in Bhad-rachalam. During the event, officials from various government departments shared their career jour-neys, inspiring students to aim for government positions. Some students expressed interest in becoming IAS and IPS officers, while others aspired to become Collectors.
As part of the initiative, flexi books on career guidance are being distributed in all tribal schools, teachers have been urged to guide students and parents on educational choices and Tehsildars and special offic-ers were instructed to visit schools and promote career awareness.
In addition, a talent promotion test will be held on February 23, with five students from each school participating. The PO said that with Class 10th and intermediate exams approaching, tribal school staff must focus on improving the pass percentage.