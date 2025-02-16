ITDA PO shines light on tribal students’ careers

Khammam: Bhadrachalam ITDA Project Officer (PO) B Rahul has launched a career guidance initiative to help tribal students make informed decisions about their education and employment opportunities. The initiative aims to bridge the gap in career awareness among students in tenth, intermediate, and degree courses.

To ensure students have access to comprehensive career information, flexi sheets detailing available courses, career paths, and job opportunities have been installed in tribal educational institutions.

On Friday, Rahul inaugurated a vocational counseling programme at AGHS Girls’ Ashram School in Bhad-rachalam. During the event, officials from various government departments shared their career jour-neys, inspiring students to aim for government positions. Some students expressed interest in becoming IAS and IPS officers, while others aspired to become Collectors.

As part of the initiative, flexi books on career guidance are being distributed in all tribal schools, teachers have been urged to guide students and parents on educational choices and Tehsildars and special offic-ers were instructed to visit schools and promote career awareness.

In addition, a talent promotion test will be held on February 23, with five students from each school participating. The PO said that with Class 10th and intermediate exams approaching, tribal school staff must focus on improving the pass percentage.