Kothagudem: ITDA summer camps to commence today

Kothagudem: The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) has made all arrangements for the 15-day summer camps slated to commence on Saturday, informed Project Officer Gautham Potru.

They are being conducted for the boys and the girls students of Gurukulamsfunctioning under the ITDA. Three centreshave been set up at Yellandhu, Bhadrachalam and Dhammapet schools. Sports and scientific topics will be taught during the programme titled 'Sparkles.'

Topics would cover English communication, drone making, aero modeling, science experiments, educational projects, anchoring and public speaking, Sanskrit language, theatre art, arts and crafts etc. They would also be groomed in such areas as athletics, boxing, cricket, football, handball, judo, Kabaddi, softball, volleyball, wrestling, kho-kho and other games. The camps are well-equipped with facilities like medical camps with provision of drinking water, ORS and buttermilk packets, informed the project officer.