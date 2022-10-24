It's Dharma Yuddham in Munugodu, claims Bandi

Hyderabad: Telangana State Bharatiya Janata Party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday termed the Munugodu by-poll as a Dharma Yuddham.

He addressed the 'Athmeeya Sammelanam' programme with Munugodu people at Nagole and also held a series of road shows in Kondapur Pullemla, Idikuda, Bangarigadda, Angadipet and Chundur villages on Sunday.

He asked the people to evaluate the candidates in the fray and asked to choose from, one who comes to their rescue in distress; or, those who live at the mercy of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, and appealed to think and vote in the ensuing by-poll.

He called communists have turned red roses. Besides, claiming that he has proof that TRS has funded the CPI National Congress meetings. The CPM has surrendered to CM KCR, following one of its leaders mentioned as an A1 accused in a TRS party worker's murder case and has been made an A9 accused.

Bandi said that Congress is running its electoral campaign in Munugodu with TRS funding. The Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is not on a Bharat Jodo Yatra, but a Congress-TRS Jodo Yatra, he added. The Karimagnar MP said that the TRS candidate is hardly seen. When the TRS campaigning goes door to door, women folk are shutting doors on their faces, he claimed.

Referring to IT Minister KT Rama Rao, a Twitter Tillu, he called him a scary goat and got court directions to restrain him from talking about him. In fact, he was only raising the irregularities, he pointed out.

Kumar called the elections decisive in giving a direction to the future of Telangana and an opportunity to bury the mis-governance of TRS and CM KCR. Victory in Munugodu makes the TRS chief take it for granted that people blessed him, even if had not fulfilled his electoral promises.

Though BJP is not ruling in the State it is providing funds to the villages in the State and all development works in villages are taking place with Central funds.

He charged TRS with distributing money, gold, liquor, and meat indiscriminately and questioned why police are not acting, why police are not checking the vehicles of the Minister and MLA?

He cautioned those business entities that support CM KCR by dumping funds in their industries will have to face investigations once the BJP comes to power in the State.

Similarly, lists of MLAs and Ministers whose assets have gone up drastically from what they had mentioned in 2014 to date make them public to the people.

The Karimnagar MP criticised the CM KCR for cheating the unemployed for eight years and doesn't know even how to conduct Group-1 exams properly but coming for asking votes. He dared the TRS chief to fill the 2 lakh jobs in the government identified by the Biswal Committee.

OBC Morcha national president Dr Laxman, national secretary Y Sathya Kumar, national executive member Etala Rajender, BJP state vice-president Dr G Manohar Reddy and others were present.