It's foolish not to invite Guv for budget session: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Sircilla: BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused the TRS government of acting in a foolish manner by not inviting the Governor to the budget session of the State Assembly.

He said the Governor would not have her own speech. Only the text of the speech approved by the Cabinet would be read in the Assembly. Perhaps the development achieved by the KCR government seems to be nothing. That was why they did not invite the Governor, he said.

Sanjay Kumar along with his family members offered prayers at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple at Vemulawada in the district on the auspicious Maha Shivarathri festival on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons the BJP leader said the Governor was the first citizen and was acting beyond politics not giving any scope of controversies. The CM was never insulted by the Governor nor supported any single party, he noted.

The CM KCR should give an explanation as to why the Governor was not invited to the budget session, he demanded adding that the CM was denigrating the Governor system and it was not a good practice.

KCR wants to do West Bengal style politics. But the BJP activists would not sit idle. The CM must realise that the people would tolerate his cheap politics, the CM must ct democratically and constitutionally, he said

Sanjay Kumar alleged that the State government failed to develop Rajanna temple and there were no proper facilities for the devotees coming to the temple. The CM was only interested in diverting the temple funds.

The State government has repeatedly failed to submit proposals for funds from the Center under the 'Prasadam' scheme, Sanjay Kumar complained and urged the government once again to send proposals setting aside politics.