It’s Ghar Wapsi, says Keshava Rao on his return to Congress

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao said on Friday that he earlier joined the BRS for rebuilding Telangana, and now he was going back into his home party Congress, and it was ‘Ghar Wapsi’ for him.

Speaking at a press conference held at his residence, Keshava Rao conveyed that his departure from the Congress party was accompanied by considerable distress, and his decision to join BRS stemmed from the rallying cry of BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao to rejuvenate Telangana. He also said that Telangana did not come with dances on the roads but with an Act and a bill passed by the Congress party.

He recalled that the Congress leaders, under the banner Congress Forum for Telangana (CFT), started their fight much before KCR in 1998. He clarified that his son, Viplav Kumar, had exerted pressure on him to align with the BRS.

Reflecting on past events, he recalled KCR’s pledge to Sonia Gandhi to merge his party with the Congress, which ultimately went unfulfilled.

When questioned about departing from the party amid challenging times, Keshava Rao remarked that the Congress currently faces more significant difficulties and emphasised that democracy is in a state of crisis. He expressed his need to return to his roots within the party.

“After the 13 years of the Teerth Yatra, it was time to go back to my home. I have decided to go back, and this should be seen as a ghar wapsi,” said Keshava Rao. The veteran political leader said that he is 85 years old and had no ambitions. Stating that his daughter Gadwal Vijayalakshmi will be joining Congress on Saturday and that his joining will be dependent on the strategy.

The BRS leader said that he went to KCR’s farmhouse to convey his decision.

He mentioned that several topics were raised for discussion, such as the arrest of Kavitha and the political landscape. Emphasizing that while Kavitha’s arrest adhered to legal procedures, he raised concerns about the denial of basic amenities despite her not being convicted.

He underscored the importance of opposition parties uniting. He remarked that KCR made efforts to establish an alternative front, yet highlighted the significant influence of the BJP as not merely a political force, but also a cultural one.

The BRS leader said he would be resigning from the post of Rajya Sabha member.

In response to KT Rama Rao’s remarks regarding offering him a position, Keshava Rao pointed out that he has held more positions in his lifetime than his father. Regarding sending a message to party members departing, he urged them to remain loyal to the party they have served.

He acknowledged the talent of KCR, KTR, and Harish Rao within the party while also noting a disconnection between the party and the people.