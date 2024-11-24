It’s only industrial corridor, not a Pharma City, CM clarifies

Hyderabad: Clarifying that the State government was only setting up an ‘Industrial Corridor’ in Kodangal Assembly constituency, the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made it not a ‘Pharma City’.

A delegation of Left parties met with Revanth Reddy and submitted a memorandum on the Lagacharla incident on Saturday. He stated that the objective of establishing the industrial corridor is to provide job opportunities to the youth and women in his Assembly Constituency.

He said that being MLA of Kodangal, the development of the Constituency is his responsibility and there was no reason to trouble the people of his own constituency. CM maintained that only pollution-free industries will be set up. He also clarified that the enhancement of compensation for land acquisition will be considered.