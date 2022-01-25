It's unfortunate mask rule not being implemented in state: Telangana HC

Telangana high court on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the implementation of mask rule and maintaining physical distance at the public places in the state.



The court inquired about the COVID-19 situation in the state and termed it unfortunate that the COVID-19 measures are not being enforced in the state. The petitioner's counsel told the court the government is providing false figures. "Around 1.70 lakh persons suffering from fever were identifiedduring door-to-door survey which could clearly show the severity of spread of the infection," the petitoner's counsel said. They also added that the isolation kit has no medicine that is given to the children.

Responding over it, the advocate general Prasad said that the government is taking timely measures based on the situation in the state. During the hearing, the state public health director also submitted a report on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

After the arguments, tcourt directed the GHMC and the police department to strictly implement the rules and directed the health director to give an explanation over the situation in the state in the next hearing and adjourned the matter to January 28.