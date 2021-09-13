It's unfortunate that govt. remained tightlipped over 6-year-old girl murder: MLA Seethakka

Congress MLA Seethakka termed it as unfortunate that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and minister KT Rama Rao remained tightlipped over the six-year-old girl rape and murder case. Seethakka on Monday visited the girl's family in Saidabad.



Speaking to the media later, Seethakka said that the incident has occurred in the city centre on 'Vinayaka Chaviti' and yet there was no response from the government. "The accused in the murder is suspected to have been connections with the drug mafia. She also said that it was sad as no tribal MLAs reacted when the injustice done to the tribal girl," Seethakka said.

The MLA also demanded strict action against the accused and justice to the victim's family.

Seethakka also enraged over the media as not much coverage has been given on the death of the six-year-old girl compared to the actor's bike accident.